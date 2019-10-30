Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Chips in with helper

Gaudreau notched an assist and two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gaudreau set up Elias Lindholm for the opening goal in the first period, but the Flames couldn't make that lone tally stand. Gaudreau is starting to heat up again with four assists in his last five games. The winger has 11 points in 14 contests overall.

