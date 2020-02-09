Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Churns out two helpers

Gaudreau collected two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau set up tallies by Matthew Tkachuk in the first period and Sean Monahan in the third. The pint-sized winger has done well since the All-Star break -- he's posted a goal and five helpers in the last six games. He's up to 44 points, 156 shots and a minus-15 rating through 56 appearances overall.