Gaudreau posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gaudreau earned the secondary helper on Sean Monahan's second-period goal. A five-day break for the Flames didn't cool Gaudreau off -- he's put his name on the scoresheet in all four games this year with two goals and three assists. The 27-year-old has added 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.