Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Collects pair of helpers

Gaudreau had two assists Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Gaudreau didn't generate any shots on goal, but he did draw the primary assists on goals by Elias Lindholm (PP) and Oliver Kylington. Gaudreau has picked up points in seven of his last nine games and now has 29 points in 37 games this season.

