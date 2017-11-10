Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Collects three points against Red Wings

Gaudreau scored his fifth goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Gaudreau is on an absolute tear right now, riding a six-game point streak in which he's compiled four goals and six assists. The speedy winger is having a fantastic start to the season and his 22 points rank him third in NHL scoring. The 24-year-old has fired 11 shots on goal over his last two outings and is giving fantasy owners everything they could ask for. Use him well.

