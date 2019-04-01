Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Compiles two helpers

Gaudreau registered two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau has picked four apples in his last three games, helping to dull the pain of a now six-game goal drought. The two assists Sunday gave him a career-high 61 helpers, pushing his point total to 96 for the year.

