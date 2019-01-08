Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues offensive wizardry

Gaudreau potted two goals in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.

Gaudreau extended his goal streak to five games (seven goals, six assists). By adding two more points, Gaudreau passed Nikita Kucherov as the league's top scorer since Dec. 1 with 16 goals and 35 points in 18 games. The 25-year-old averages four shots on goal per game in that stretch as well. Not bad for a fourth-round pick.