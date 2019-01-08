Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues offensive wizardry
Gaudreau potted two goals in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.
Gaudreau extended his goal streak to five games (seven goals, six assists). By adding two more points, Gaudreau passed Nikita Kucherov as the league's top scorer since Dec. 1 with 16 goals and 35 points in 18 games. The 25-year-old averages four shots on goal per game in that stretch as well. Not bad for a fourth-round pick.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Second-best NHL scorer since Dec 1•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two points in road defeat•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Buries Wings with huge night•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Multi-point machine•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags fourth hat trick of career•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leads rout over Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...