Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues rapid scoring pace
Gaudreau tallied an even-strength assist in 21:11 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
Gaudreau was able to extend his point streak to three games, and now has four points in that span. The 25-year-old continues to show why he's an elite fantasy winger, racking up 83 points in 65 games this campaign. The Boston College product is one point shy of his career high, and is on pace to crack the 100 point plateau this season.
