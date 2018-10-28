Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Couple helpers in loss

Gaudreau set up two goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Washington.

The points snapped a two-game mini-drought. Gaudreau has 14 points, including nine assists, in just 11 games so far. At this pace, a new career best will be in the cards for Gaudreau. Be sure to take advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories