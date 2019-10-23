Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with sickness
Gaudreau sat out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
Gaudreau played well in Tuesday's loss to the Capitals, posting a power-play assist and firing three shots on net. However, he's not feeling well now, and his status for Thursday's game against the Panthers is in question. If Gaudreau's unable to shake off his sickness in time, the Flames will need to call up a minor-league asset if Sam Bennett (lower body) isn't ready to go.
