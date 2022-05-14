Gaudreau provided an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Gaudreau extended his point streak to four games with a helper on Michael Stone's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Gaudreau is up to a goal and five assists through six playoff contests. He'll have at least one more chance to add to his total as the Flames' season will be on the line in Sunday's Game 7.
