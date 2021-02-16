Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

A Quinn Hughes tripping minor continued into overtime to give the Flames a 4-on-3 power play. They deployed four forwards, and Sean Monahan set up Gaudreau for the game-winning snipe at a sharp angle below the right-wing circle. Gaudreau continues to excel this season with nine goals, 16 points, 35 shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 contests.