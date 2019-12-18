Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Deposits 10th goal

Gaudreau scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Gaudreau's first-period tally was the only thing the Flames could get by Tristan Jarry. Gaudreau has rediscovered his game with five goals and a helper in seven contests in December. For the season, the 26-year-old winger has 27 points and 106 shots on goal through 36 appearances.