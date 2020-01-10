Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Deposits 12th goal
Gaudreau netted a goal on five shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Gaudreau kicked a pass from Sean Monahan onto his stick and quickly flicked it behind Alex Stalock to restore the Flames' lead. With two scores and five assists in his last seven outings, Gaudreau appears to have turned a corner from his rough first half of the year. He's up to 36 points (12 tallies, 24 helpers) and 124 shots on goal in 46 games overall.
