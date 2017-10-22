Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dishes out assist in losing cause
Gaudreau collected an assist in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
Gaudreau has been producing steadily this season, racking up 11 points through eight contests. The 24-year-old picked up his helper on the power play Saturday, where he saw over seven minutes of ice time. Johnny Hockey is one of the most reliable offensive producers around and his current three-game point streak is a friendly reminder that he should be in your lineup every game.
