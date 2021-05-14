Gaudreau registered two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Gaudreau notched the primary helpers on Rasmus Andersson's game-tying goal in the first period and Matthew Tkachuk's power-play tally in the third. With 17 points in his last 13 games, Gaudreau is on fire to end the season. The 27-year-old winger is at 44 points (19 tallies, 25 assists), 103 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 53 outings overall.
