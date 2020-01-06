Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dishes two assists
Gaudreau had a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Gaudreau produced primary assists on Travis Hamonic's goal in the first period and Mark Giordano's power-play tally in the third. The 26-year-old winger has collected five points in his last three games, showing an increased pace on offense recently. For the season, he's at 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) through 44 games. If he can keep up the recent success for an extended stretch, a 70-point campaign isn't out of the question.
