Gaudreau notched three assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Gaudreau picked up a helper in each period, including one on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play marker in the second. It's been a strong postseason for Gaudreau, who is up to two goals and nine helpers in eight appearances. He's added 32 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while continuing in his usual top-line role.
