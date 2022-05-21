Gaudreau registered a pair of assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Gaudreau stretched his point streak to seven games when he set up a Michael Stone tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau also helped out on Tyler Toffoli's power-play goal in the second, giving the former three straight multi-point efforts. Through nine playoff outings, Gaudreau has two goals, 10 assists, 36 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.