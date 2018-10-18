Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dodges lasting injury

Gaudreau avoided a serious injury after absorbing a hard hit from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy in Wednesday's contest, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Onlookers couldn't help but speculate that Gaudreau may have sustained a concussion following the massive hit by McAvoy, but Johnny Hockey is reportedly "fine," and there doesn't seem to be any evidence to support the notion that he is actually concussed. This is the best-case scenario involving one of the league's top players. Gaudreau has collected three goals and nine total points -- including five on the power play -- through six games this season. All signs point to him playing Friday night against the Predators.