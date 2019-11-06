Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Ends goal drought on power play

Gaudreau scored a power-play goal and fired seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime with over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau got the Flames on the board late in the second period with his first goal since Oct. 12. The winger had gone 12 games without finding twine. Gaudreau now has four goals and 15 points in 18 games this year, with five of his points coming on the man advantage.