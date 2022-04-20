Gaudreau has become just the 18th player in NHL history to record 85 even-strength points in a single season, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

Gaudreau has had the best year of his career in 2021-22, racking up 38 goals, 108 points, 248 shots, 23 power-play points and a plus-60 rating through 77 contests. Gaudreau is in the last season of his six-year, $40.5 million contract, so he'll be due a massive raise from the Flames or another organization this offseason.