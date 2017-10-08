Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Explodes for four points against Jets
Gaudreau netted his first goal of the season and added three assists in Saturday's win over the Jets.
Two of the helpers came with the man advantage, where Gaudreau logged over seven minutes of ice time. The silky playmaker has hit the 40-assist mark in all three of his NHL seasons to date and is off to another great start this time around. You know what you're getting with Johnny Hockey, who has become one of the most reliable point producers around. Get him in your lineup every night.
