Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends point streak to four games
Gaudreau tallied a pair of assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
The two helpers move Gaudreau ahead of Matthew Tkachuk for the team lead in points, giving Johnny Hockey 10 goals and 31 points on the season, twelve of which have come on Calgary's power play. Meanwhile, the 5-foot-9 winger logged 5:26 of PP time Sunday which tied him with Sean Monahan for the team lead. Both players remain must-starts.
