Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends scoring streak to five games

Gaudreau picked up a goal and a power-play assist Saturday, contributing to a 5-4 overtime road win over the Flyers.

During the first period, Michael Ferland delivered a perfect pass to Johnny Hockey, who stormed toward the net on a breakaway and buried his ninth goal of the season. Gaudreau would also become the primary distributor on Sean Monahan's second of three power-play tallies. Gaudreau's producing at an incredible rate with at least one point in nine straight games, dropping seven goals and nine assists over that span. He's setting the bar so high that fantasy owners could start to be let down by his rare one-point performances.