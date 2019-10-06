Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Factors in on all three goals

Gaudreau notched a goal and two assists with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Saturday was a classic example of the Flames' top line dominating the game, as they combined for 13 of the team's 29 shots and all of the scoring. Gaudreau set up linemates Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan for the first two scores before icing it with an empty-netter for himself. Johnny Hockey is up to two goals and three assists in two games -- an unsustainable pace, but definitely an exciting one for his fantasy owners.