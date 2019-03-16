Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Finds twine versus Rangers
Gaudreau scored his 34th goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.
Gaudreau got in behind the defense and scored the opening goal on a long, lofted pass from Matthew Tkachuk, who would go on to produce a five-point game. Gaudreau is up to 91 points in 71 games this season. He also had two PIM in the contest, giving him 22 for the year, just four shy of his career high from last season, although time in the sin bin isn't his usual claim to fame.
