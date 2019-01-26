Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Flashes tremendous mitts

Gaudreau won the puck control relay event in the All-Star Skills event Friday.

This is the second consecutive win for Gaudreau in a timed event that tests a player's ability to handle the puck through a series of pylons. Johnny Hockey, as he's affectionately called, sits in a tie with Connor McDavid of Edmonton for third in the NHL in points at 73 -- coincidentally, they both have 29 goals and 44 helpers, though Gaudreau's played in two more games than McDavid at this point of the season.