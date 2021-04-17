Gaudreau registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Gaudreau set up Elias Lindholm on the Flames' lone goal of the game. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has five points in his last four games, which coincides with his move to a line with Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk. For the season, Gaudreau has 32 points, 84 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 44 outings.
