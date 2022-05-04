Gaudreau logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Elias Lindholm won a faceoff back to Gaudreau. He then passed to Matthew Tkachuk, who set up Lindholm in the slot for the game's lone tally. Gaudreau finished the regular season with 24 points in his last 15 games, giving him 115 points in 82 contests overall. Playoff success has been more elusive historically for the 28-year-old, who enters this postseason with 19 points in 30 outings across four previous playoff runs.
