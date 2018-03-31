Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Gearing up for return Saturday

Gaudreau (personal) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, as he prepares for a home contest against the Oilers, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, the prolific scoring winger was in his usual place on the top line which naturally comes with a spot on the No. 1 power play. Gaudreau has already established career highs in assists (59) and points (82) over 76 games to solidify his status as an elite forward.