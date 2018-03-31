Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Gearing up for return Saturday
Gaudreau (personal) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, as he prepares for a home contest against the Oilers, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, the prolific scoring winger was in his usual place on the top line which naturally comes with a spot on the No. 1 power play. Gaudreau has already established career highs in assists (59) and points (82) over 76 games to solidify his status as an elite forward.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Likely out Saturday•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Away due to family matter•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Will not play Monday•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Puts up three points against Yotes•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Prolongs year-long heater against Devils•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...