Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Generates helper on power play
Gaudreau picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
Gaudreau had the secondary assist on Sean Monahan's goal in the third period. Gaudreau has two goals and seven helpers in his last nine games, with only two scoreless outings in that span. The winger now has 18 points in 21 contests in 2019-20, while adding 57 shots on goal.
