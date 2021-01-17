Gaudreau recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau had a shot turned aside by Braden Holtby on a third-period power play, but it fell for Matthew Tkachuk, who tucked it in at the side of the net. That's points in both games to start the year for Gaudreau, who can be notoriously streaky on offense. He's up to six shots to go with his two points, which have both come on the power play. Gaudreau and center Sean Monahan are still working on chemistry with a new right wing -- Josh Leivo played in that role Saturday but wasn't able to do much in a game dominated by special teams.