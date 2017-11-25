Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Gets back on track with three points
Gaudreau had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 loss to Dallas on Friday.
After seeing his goal streak end at seven games on Wednesday, Gaudreau got right back to the form that's made him so valuable to the Flames with a three-point outing. He continues to dominate offensively and is as safe an option as it gets.
