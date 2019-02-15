Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goal slump at seven games

Gaudreau has gone seven games without scoring a goal after notching 10 in his previous 11 outings.

He did pick up a helper Thursday in a shootout loss to Florida to give him five in those seven games. The goal drought was inevitable -- every sniper has a slump here and there. Gaudreau's dream season does continue, though. His 78 points (57 games) put him squarely in fourth on the NHL scoring list, behind only Nikita Kucherov, Patrick Kane and Connor McDavid.