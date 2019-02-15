Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goal slump at seven games
Gaudreau has gone seven games without scoring a goal after notching 10 in his previous 11 outings.
He did pick up a helper Thursday in a shootout loss to Florida to give him five in those seven games. The goal drought was inevitable -- every sniper has a slump here and there. Gaudreau's dream season does continue, though. His 78 points (57 games) put him squarely in fourth on the NHL scoring list, behind only Nikita Kucherov, Patrick Kane and Connor McDavid.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Unusually physical in loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Flashes tremendous mitts•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in nine straight•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points keep rolling in•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues offensive wizardry•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Second-best NHL scorer since Dec 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...