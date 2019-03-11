Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goals run dry

Gaudreau's goalless drought ran to nine games despite him pumping nine shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over Vegas.

Gaudreau is without a point in his last three games, although the Flames had scored only 12 goals in the seven games prior to Sunday's outburst. Gaudreau is too talented to avoid twine for much longer, and it's likely the floodgates will open once he ends the drought.