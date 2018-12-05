Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goes off for four points

Gaudreau compiled two goals and two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 9-6 road win over the Blue Jackets.

One of Gaudreau's points was a power-play apple, and he's now pointed in five straight games. They don't call him Johnny Hockey for nothing, but the showstopping winger was a treat to watch in this barnburner, as he beat Sergei Bobrovsky glove side for his first goal and saw two defenders fall helplessly to the ice upon his highlight-reel shake-and-bake maneuver for goal No. 2 in the third period to make it 8-5. Gaudreau is obviously in elite company with 12 goals and 23 assists through 28 games this season.