Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Helps out on empty-net tally
Gaudreau provided an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
Gaudreau had the lone assist on Andrew Mangiapane's hat-trick-clinching empty-netter. The apples just keep rolling in for Gaudreau -- he has a goal and nine assists in his last nine games. For the year, the 26-year-old is up to 50 points, 181 shots and a minus-12 rating in 61 contests. Fantasy owners who were patient during his early slump have been rewarded lately.
More News
