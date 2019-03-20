Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Hits 35-goal mark

Gaudreau scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The star winger has five goals over his last four games, as well as 19 shots in that span. He extended his career highs in goals and points to 35 and 92, respectively, and it wouldn't be all that shocking to see him end up with a 40-tally, 100-point campaign by the end of the year. He's got nine games to get there, which would be no trouble at his current pace.