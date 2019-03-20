Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Hits 35-goal mark
Gaudreau scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The star winger has five goals over his last four games, as well as 19 shots in that span. He extended his career highs in goals and points to 35 and 92, respectively, and it wouldn't be all that shocking to see him end up with a 40-tally, 100-point campaign by the end of the year. He's got nine games to get there, which would be no trouble at his current pace.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Finds twine versus Rangers•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Busts slump with half-dozen points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goals run dry•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues rapid scoring pace•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies two assists•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Hits 80 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...