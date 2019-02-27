Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Hits 80 points

Gaudreau picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The assist brings Gaudreau up to 80 points this season, just four shy of the career high he set last year. With 19 games left in their season, there's a decent chance Gaudreau hits the 100-point milestone.

