Gaudreau registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Gaudreau set up Rasmus Andersson for the Flames' second goal, which came after the Canadiens took a penalty for a failed challenge of the Flames' first tally. That gave Gaudreau a season-opening six-game point streak with four tallies and four helpers. Five of his eight points have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Scores twice in loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Collects assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two points in win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Generates power-play assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Looking to bounce back in 2020-21•