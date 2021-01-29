Gaudreau registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Gaudreau set up Rasmus Andersson for the Flames' second goal, which came after the Canadiens took a penalty for a failed challenge of the Flames' first tally. That gave Gaudreau a season-opening six-game point streak with four tallies and four helpers. Five of his eight points have come with the man advantage.