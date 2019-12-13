Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Keys win with two-goal effort
Gaudreau scored twice on three shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Both of Gaudreau's goals came in the opening three minutes of the third period, turning a 2-1 Calgary deficit into a 4-2 victory. The 26-year-old is on a roll, picking up points in five of his last six games. He's up to nine goals and 26 points in 34 games this season.
