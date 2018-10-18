Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leaves game with potential concussion
Gaudreau (concussion) left Wednesday's game after taking a hard hit from Charlie McAvoy, Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic reports.
Flames head coach, Bill Peters told reporters after the game it was the decision of concussion spotters to pull Gaudreau from Wednesday night's game. The star forward did score a goal prior to leaving but as of now, Gaudreau's status for Friday's home contest versus Nashville (and beyond) remains up in the air.
