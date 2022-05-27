Gaudreau scored a goal on eight shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau ended a four-game goal drought with the tally. While the Flames' season ended Thursday, Gaudreau's contributions in the playoffs -- three goals and 11 assists in 12 games -- should go at least part of the way to changing the narrative that he can only score in the regular season. His 40-goal, 115-point season came in the last year of his contract. The winger will turn his focus to negotiating a new deal, though he'll likely have a wide range of suitors if he makes it to free agency.