Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
Gaudreau scored two goals on three shots and chipped in a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason win over the Sharks.
Gaudreau looked to be in midseason form with this multi-goal effort. The 25-year-old winger has excelled at the highest level despite his slight 5-foot-9, 157-pound frame, and he's pretty much a lock to surpass 60 points for the fifth consecutive campaign with room for much more based on last season's 84-point output.
