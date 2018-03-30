Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Likely out Saturday

Coach Glen Gulutzan doesn't expect Gaudreau (personal) to play Saturday against Edmonton, but he also won't rule it out completely, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It sounds like Gaudreau will likely miss a third consecutive game due to a personal matter Saturday, but the Flames should provide confirmation on his status following morning skate. Calgary has already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so there's no reason for the team to rush Gaudreau back into action.