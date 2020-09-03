Gaudreau had 18 goals and 58 points in 70 regular-season games and another seven points in 10 playoff outings in 2019-20.

Gaudreau's offense dropped off a cliff in 2019-20 after a 36-goal, 99-point 2018-19 campaign. However, Gaudreau showed promise with eight goals and 19 helpers in 28 contests between New Year's Day and the league's pause for the coronavirus outbreak. The 27-year-old winger is capable of playing near a point-per-game pace and will look to regain that form next season.