Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Multi-point machine
Gaudreau compiled two goals and two assists in Monday's 8-5 home win over the Sharks.
To say that Calgary's top-six group overwhelmed Sharks goalie Aaron Dell would be a huge understatement. Gaudreau, who generated all of his offense at even strength, has fashioned more four multi-point games than single-point or pointless outings at 12 apiece.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags fourth hat trick of career•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leads rout over Blues•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Stays hot with two points in win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goes off for four points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...