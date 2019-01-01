Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Multi-point machine

Gaudreau compiled two goals and two assists in Monday's 8-5 home win over the Sharks.

To say that Calgary's top-six group overwhelmed Sharks goalie Aaron Dell would be a huge understatement. Gaudreau, who generated all of his offense at even strength, has fashioned more four multi-point games than single-point or pointless outings at 12 apiece.

