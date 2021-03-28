Gaudreau posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Saturday was Gaudreau's 500th career appearance, and he celebrated the milestone by setting up Mark Giordano's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has collected 164 goals and 307 assists through his first 500 games. He's sputtered on offense lately with just three points in his last 10 outings. For the year, the New Jersey native has 13 goals, 13 helpers, 71 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.