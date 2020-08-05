Gaudreau collected a goal and an assist with five shots in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Gaudreau rounded out the scoring in Calgary's win when he potted an empty-netter with 2:19 left to play. He also drew an assist on Sean Monahan's power-play goal in the second period that held up as the game-winner. Gaudreau has two goals and three points in the series following a disappointing regular season by his standards.
