Gaudreau collected a goal and an assist with five shots in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Gaudreau rounded out the scoring in Calgary's win when he potted an empty-netter with 2:19 left to play. He also drew an assist on Sean Monahan's power-play goal in the second period that held up as the game-winner. Gaudreau has two goals and three points in the series following a disappointing regular season by his standards.